China's factories are in another world

China's industrial proficiency is shocking to manufacturing experts. Their degrees of automation, of engineering expertise, and supply chain domination have no close peer across other modern economies.
China's latest innovation is "dark factories", massive production centers that produce complex products with no humans involved. In an absurd example, a Chinese factory in Guangdong builds robots, exclusively by other robots.
Also astonishing is these factories' capability to manufacture highly customized product lines, fast, and at low minimum order quantities.
Chinese smart manufacturing is likely the largest in the world, today. It is growing at a CAGR of over 18%, and will more than double in size by 2030.
Deep challenges remain for other economies to challenge China in smart manufacturing. Chinese Artificial Intelligence systems are already in place, cost little, and its engineers are strongly proficient in their applications. Chinese electricity costs far less than peer countries. And, here again, China's monopolistic control over the global raw materials and logistics chains is probably an insurmountable hurdle for North America, Europe, and other Asian countries.
Closing scene, Nantong, Jiangsu
------------
Resources and links:
Cost of Electricity by Country 2025
https://worldpopulationreview.com/country-rankings/cost-of-electricity-by-country
America Is Missing The New Labor Economy – Robotics Part 1
https://semianalysis.com/2025/03/11/america-is-missing-the-new-labor-economy-robotics-part-1/
Xiaomi’s new «smart» factory will operate 24/7 without people and produce 60 smartphones per minute
https://itc.ua/en/news/xiaomi-s-new-smart-factory-will-operate-24-7-without-people-and-produce-60-smartphones-per-minute/
Robots Build Robots at Kuka's Guangdong Facility, Producing One Every Half Hour
https://www.yicaiglobal.com/news/robots-build-robots-at-kukas-guangdong-facility-producing-one-every-half-hour
South China Morning Post, China will lead the world in smart manufacturing by 2030, report says
https://www.scmp.com/economy/china-economy/article/3302094/china-will-lead-world-smart-manufacturing-2030-report-says
China Smart Manufacturing Market Size & Outlook, 2023-2030
https://www.grandviewresearch.com/horizon/outlook/smart-manufacturing-market/china
China enters new era of ‘Dark Factories’ with no lights, no workers
https://www.texspacetoday.com/china-enters-new-era-of-dark-factories-with-no-lights-no-workers/
Statista, U.S. Home Prices Continue To Climb
https://www.statista.com/chart/32922/median-home-sales-price-in-the-us-per-month/
Mirrored - Inside China Business
Thanks to John M for Link
