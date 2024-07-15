BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2013: Dr Tent: Censorship - How We Loose Our Institutional Memory
(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

They're starting to blacklist and remove things from the internet. Are they listening to us? Are they watching you guys? They just admitted it. The NSA says yeah, we're listening to everything. Yeah, everything. We're monitoring all your,... now they're starting to censor stuff selectively. This is just the beginning. So you people are learning stuff. You better learn because the next generation is so incompetently ignorant and willingly ignorant, they're gonna fall for everything. Because they're censoring everything right now. They're just gonna slowly take stuff off. I wonder how long my stuff will be on YouTube.

08/28/2013 - Full presentation by Dr. Tent: America’s Mineral Crisis: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RT3l-7BvPko

healthcensorshipnewstruth2013memorydr tent
