2013: Dr Tent: Censorship - How We Loose Our Institutional Memory

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)
They're starting to blacklist and remove things from the internet. Are they listening to us? Are they watching you guys? They just admitted it. The NSA says yeah, we're listening to everything. Yeah, everything. We're monitoring all your,... now they're starting to censor stuff selectively. This is just the beginning. So you people are learning stuff. You better learn because the next generation is so incompetently ignorant and willingly ignorant, they're gonna fall for everything. Because they're censoring everything right now. They're just gonna slowly take stuff off. I wonder how long my stuff will be on YouTube.
08/28/2013 - Full presentation by Dr. Tent: America’s Mineral Crisis: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RT3l-7BvPko