Celeste Solum - "Directed Energy Weapons Are Real….and Disruptive"

Tuesday, October 3,

2023 @ 12:00 PM EST

Guest: Celeste Solum

Topic: Directed Energy Weapons Are Real….and Disruptive





Bio:

Throughout history God has called certain women of God to step out from their household into the global stage of history. Celeste became a Christian because of World War II, when her family left their faith, just in case there was another Holocaust. Providentially, she was invited by a neighbor to go to vacation Bible School where she promptly confessed her sin and accepted Jesus as her personal Savior.

Celeste Solum was born for such a time as this. God strategically and gently placed her in careers, events, and situations that are now converging during these End Times. Celeste maintains her strong faith by continual study from the primary languages and concepts of the Bible. She actively explores the depths of faith; is an active prayer warrior skilled in spiritual warfare.

Celeste grew up in a military & governmental home with her father working for the Naval Warfare Center and managing public lands in Washington State and California. She worked for Homeland Security and FEMA. Her training and activations include the infamous day of 911, flood and earthquake operations, mass casualty exercises, and numerous other operations. Celeste is FEMA certified.

Celeste also has education and experience in nursing, pediatrics, dentistry, environmental medicine, and alternative medicinal remedies.

Celeste has prepped all her life learned and actively engages in the art of prepping including all aspects of agriculture.

Celeste goes into places where angels fear to tread to bring you the most relevant and practical news and information that you need to make wise decisions during these perilous times.





Grace Asagra, RN MA (Holistic Nurse, US, originally from the Phil)

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless

Dr. Karl Moore, PhD

Podcast: Made in Nature

Roy Coughlan

Podcast: AWAKENING

