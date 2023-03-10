There will be no more peace soon. The seals are open. Pray that you are getting prepared spiritually, physically, mentally, and emotionally for the time that is ahead of us all as believers and followers of Christ Yashaya. If you don't have a passport, apply for one. The Most High Ahayah and Christ Yashaya has a place of refuge for only those that are counted worthy, the true righteous within his borders. Get out of America, Babylon. 2 Esdras 9:8 in the Apocrypha. Blessings.

If you don't know Christ Yashaya turn to him while there is still time. Repent of your sins according to Acts 2:38 read. Pray to Christ to join you with like minded brothers and sisters in the way of the true doctrine of Christ Yashaya. Where two or three are gathered together in his name, Christ will be in the midst. Matthew 18:20. If you don't know Christ's Hebrew name please watch video on the platform titled, THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST and WE'VE BEEN LIED TO.

Blessings and shalawam.



