A Brief History of Ted Kaczynski (The Unabomber) [2022 - moderndaymath]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://youtu.be/8tjxYc03eKI https://www.patreon.com/moderndaymath
https://discord.gg/Jd3tCeK
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1MJZtrMZkiUqiK9wrcIO6K9PNj8veV8AQWLSteSA9trk
In this episode, we cover the history of Ted Kaczynski, an American domestic terrorist, philosopher and mathematician, most notable for being the Unabomber. Back in the '60s, Kaczynski did research on boundary functions before quitting and becoming a hermit in Montana, where he would eventually begin sending out bombs to people.
00:00:00 "Who's Ted Kaczynski?"
00:00:29 Intro
00:00:52 Early Life
00:02:46 Harvard
00:04:33 Maths Work
00:08:16 Epiphany
00:10:14 Bombings
00:13:42 Manifesto
00:15:33 Capture
00:16:38 Trial + "Legacy"
00:18:22 Conclusion