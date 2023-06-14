BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A Brief History of Ted Kaczynski (The Unabomber) [2022 - moderndaymath]
divideetimpera
divideetimpera
56 views • 06/14/2023

https://youtu.be/8tjxYc03eKI https://www.patreon.com/moderndaymath

https://discord.gg/Jd3tCeK

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1MJZtrMZkiUqiK9wrcIO6K9PNj8veV8AQWLSteSA9trk


In this episode, we cover the history of Ted Kaczynski, an American domestic terrorist, philosopher and mathematician, most notable for being the Unabomber. Back in the '60s, Kaczynski did research on boundary functions before quitting and becoming a hermit in Montana, where he would eventually begin sending out bombs to people.


00:00:00 "Who's Ted Kaczynski?"

00:00:29 Intro

00:00:52 Early Life

00:02:46 Harvard

00:04:33 Maths Work

00:08:16 Epiphany

00:10:14 Bombings

00:13:42 Manifesto

00:15:33 Capture

00:16:38 Trial + "Legacy"

00:18:22 Conclusion

terrorismfbisocietybig techciacommunismtechnologysocialismaigovernmentphilosophytechtechnocracybombingpsychologymkultratotalitarianismitted kaczynskiunabomberkaczynskiuncle ted
