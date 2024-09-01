A combined strike with Iskander-M OTRK missiles with a cluster warhead and an air burst on a column of Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment parked on the road south of the city of Sumy between the villages of Nizhnyaya Syrovatka and Verkhnyaya Syrovatka .

In addition to the Iskanders, they also added MLRS at the end. Several enemy trucks were destroyed and received various damage.

Adding: Description from Rybar of this video

the consequences of large convoys with minimal distance between vehicles: this time, Ukrainian formations near the village of Verkhnia Syrovatka in Sumy Region, 30 km from the front line, came under attack.

According to the video, the Russian forces detected around 20 vehicles lined up one behind the other from the air and delivered a combined strike. First, the Russian Armed Forces engaged with two ballistic missiles with cluster and high-explosive fragmentation warheads with air detonation, and then added a salvo of MLRS.

This found later (thumbnail image used):

Ukrainian authorities claim that the column of trucks near Sumy, attacked last night by Iskanders and MLRS, allegedly turned out to be simple grain trucks.

It is reported that a total of about 20 vehicles were damaged or destroyed.

The main issue is the number of successfully disabled tractors, which the enemy uses not only for civilian purposes, but also for hauling military cargo, which has been repeatedly observed in the rear and on the battlefield