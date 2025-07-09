Short Attention Span - Dopamine Revolution Podcast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Got attention deficit disorder? No you don't! It's not a disorder, a disease, or genetic. You're eating synthetic dyes and high fructose corn syrup! Junk science food stuff is causing your lack of focus, brain fog, hyperactivity, increased heart rate, and inability to concentrate on anything for more than 47 seconds.