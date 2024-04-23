We Will Answer at The Judgment Seat of God!!!

2) “And God blessed them [granting them certain authority] and said to them, ‘Be fruitful, multiply, and fill the earth, and subjugate it [putting it under your power]; and rule over (dominate) the fish of the sea, the birds of the air, and every living thing that moves upon the earth’” (Genesis 1: 28, AMP).

With this power came great responsibility just as it has with God’s chosen. And with it comes a choice to remain humble and knit to Him. Or to allow yourselves to be deceived. Thinking that you had any part in creating yourselves.

Jesus gave an implicit warning to His disciples. Heed the warning of how easily Lucifer turned from God.

“And the seventy returned again with joy, saying, Lord, even the devils are subject unto us through thy name. (Now pay attention!) And He said unto them, I beheld Satan as lightening fall from heaven” (Luke 10: 17-18, KJV).