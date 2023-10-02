BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
P.4 Is journalist Jake Dietsch a LITTLE SNOT? The Sunday Times delivers MORE BIAS in Western Australia MVI_5082
EK the Urban Yeti
EK the Urban Yeti
282 followers
4 views • 10/02/2023

Watch P.1 here: https://www.brighteon.com/899a4ade-0878-402d-86c7-70fba91bccd5

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/b79d92af-3cb3-4626-8201-d3e7aeb859d7

Watch P.3 here: https://www.brighteon.com/16746ed7-15fc-49a8-bdb8-0ef1cd11bc25

Jake Dietsch is stamping his claim to being an obedient minion of the thought police he works for in Seven West Media, putting his byline to a page 4 article in the 24th September 2023 edition of the Western Australian The Sunday Times, titled ‘WACKY MP ROLLS WITH NO BUT ROLLS WITH YES’. His journalism is of the typical shoddy standard we can rely upon from The Sunday Times.

Disclaimer: I am expressing my opinions, which may be incorrect. This is not medical advice. Any negative assessments of Jake Dietsch and others, as well as governments and institutions mentioned in this video series are mine, and I may be completely wrong.

Keywords
healthmedicinepneumoniastrokespcr testsexcess deathsgain-of-functioncovid-19 vaccinationsspike proteincovid boostershospital admissionsmask-wearinglong-covidblood-clottingrat testscovid related deathscovid-unvaccinated deathsfully-informed medical consentrelaxation of mask-wearingeris variantmonovalent covid vaccine
