US Sports Tennis Feat. Inside The Tour | WTA Finals Riyadh 2024

Presented on US Sports by CoachTube.

Featured course:

ULTIMATE TENNIS SERVE / Lessons, Drills, Tips and Quick Fixes

by Cosmin Miholca

https://tinyurl.com/UltimateTennisServe

Win Points Easier with Your Powerful Serve. And Enjoy Hitting More ACES!

The tennis serve is considered the most important stroke in the game.

It's the first opportunity you have to take control of the point and put your opponent on the defensive.

In this course, you will learn how to develop a powerful serve that will give you an edge over your opponents.

You will learn the correct techniques for serving and how to apply spin on the ball.

You will also find creative drills to practice the serve so you can improve the consistency and accuracy under pressure.

https://tinyurl.com/UltimateTennisServe





Video credit:

Inside The Tour | WTA Finals Riyadh 2024

ATP Tour,

Welcome to ATP WTA Live, the official home of tennis!

Step into all the action with the latest scores, highlights, stats, news and more from across both Tours.

Download the free app

@ Apple https://apple.co/493K3Be

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3AR1rfH

WTA

@WTA

https://www.youtube.com/@WTA





The Coolest Sports, The Hottest Talk, Music, and Fun.

US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday