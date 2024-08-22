CHP Talks: Lawyer Lisa Miron—15-Minute Cities, EVs and C-293

August 22, 2024: My guest this week is Lawyer Lisa Miron. We discuss some of the elements of global control being introduced through municipal bylaws and federal legislation: Complete Streets, the Global Covenant of Mayors and Bill C-293. Lisa explains how all these so-called environmental initiatives are tied together and leading us step-by-step into a world of mandatory densification, food shortages and restricted movement.

Check out Lawyer Lisa’s Substack at: https://lawyerlisa.substack.com

Complete Streets for Canada: https://completestreetsforcanada.ca

Global Covenant of Mayors: https://www.globalcovenantofmayors.org

C40Cities: https://c40.my.salesforce.com/sfc/p/#36000001Enhz/a/1Q000000MdxA/V3QLW6RLSz3O1N7QGaBkJC_ezIfKteg_zgIe5o57GFI

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada





CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824





Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate





GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/