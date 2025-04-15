BLINDING Golconda blue pure giant diamond, one of largest ever, tipped for record $50M at Christie's Geneva auction.





Fancy vivid blue pear shaped diamond of 23.24 carats, set by JAR, once owned by the Maharani of Indore.

Sorry, Unlike the last video posted, you can't get this for 90% off. More about it even though you can't afford it ; ) :

https://press.christies.com/the-golconda-blue-the-largest-fancy-vivid-blue-diamond-ever-offered-at-auction

