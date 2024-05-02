May 02, 2024 - "Full uncut" Traitorous U.S. House Passes Pro-Zionist Bill to Restrict Free Speech in America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Few Americans knew what the U.S. House of Representatives passed late Wednesday. Pro-Israel Republicans and Democrats quietly joined together to pass HR 6090 that will have a chilling effect on free speech in America. You could be prosecuted someday for criticizing Israel and/or Zionism. The bill is headed to the Senate.