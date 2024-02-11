BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Free Will is Mostly an Illusion
Eric Dubay
Eric Dubay
784 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
128 views • 02/11/2024

When confronted and pressed on why God would create and allow evil to exist in the world, most people respond that it is because God gives us free will, and therefore evil exists because of Man, not God. People may choose to do evil things of their own accord, or through the influence of demi-gods like Satan, but the good God has nothing to do with it, because His only part to play was in providing us all with free will. But is that really the case? Can God be so easily let off the hook? Does man truly possess this prized and pedestalized concept called “Free Will,” or is that too mostly an illusion?


Get Connected with and Help Support Eric:

Website: http://www.EricDubay.com

Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/EricDubay

Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com

Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/edfes/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/

X: https://twitter.com/EricDubay

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/eric_dubay

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay/

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay

Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay

Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay

Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/ericdubay

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/

Real Truthseekers: https://real-truth-seekers.com/@ericdubay

Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/EricDubay

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1286253

Dollar Vigilante: https://dollarvigilante.tv/c/eric.dubay/videos

Audible: https://www.audible.com/search?searchNarrator=Eric+Dubay

Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay

Email: [email protected]

Keywords
biblegodspiritualitytruthreligion
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy