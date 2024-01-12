Exclusive - Some Never Seen Footage of Yevgeny Prigozhin's Trip Last Winter - Dec 31, 2022 - Jan 1, 2023
Exactly a year ago yesterday, on January 10, 2023, Wagner PMC fighters liberated Soledar. This is the image I used for this video thumbnail. In the salt caves, too bad I had to cut it down.
Adding: Britain will transfer the largest batch of drones in history to Ukraine - Rishi Sunak
“About £200 million will be spent on the purchase and production of thousands of military drones: reconnaissance, attack and maritime,” reports Sky News.
