Dr Schulze's Natural Healing Crusade - Dr Richard Schulze (1997) - 4 of 8

Recorded in 1997.
Dr Schulze's 3 Healing Food Programs
1 - Health Building
2 - Raw Food Program
3 - Juices / Juice Fasting
