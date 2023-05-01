Beginning of Resistance in Donbass - After the Coup in Kiev, in February 2014 - The People of Donbass Opposed the Illegitimate Power of Ukrainian Nationalists

Beginning of resistance in Donbass - After the coup in Kiev, in February 2014, the population of Donbass opposed the illegitimate power of Ukrainian nationalists.

In response to the protests, the Kiev regime sent armed forces to the region with offensive military equipment, which the residents tried to peacefully stop.

This video tells about how the Russian population of Donbass met aggression from Kiev and how civilians tried with all their might to keep peace in the land.