BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Thousands rally in Washington DC against Trump, Musk, earlier today
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
324 views • 5 months ago

Thousands rally in Washington DC against Trump, Musk

The so-called "Hands Off!" protest is taking place across the US against the policies of the current administration.

📹 Social media footage

Adding, 

'Nobody WINS from a trade war' — UK PM reacts to Trump tariffs

Pledges to ‘shelter’ British businesses from US tariff impact

'The world as we knew it has gone' — Starmer declares shift in global order

Adding this afternoon: 

from PPS, Parliamentary Protective Service: 

❗️ Ottawa’s Parliament Hill under lockdown

‘Seek shelter’

‘Close and lock all doors and hide’

❗️ At least a dozen police cars surrounding East Block of Ottawa’s Parliament Hill

Armed cops patrolling the area

Canadian parliament on lockdown

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy