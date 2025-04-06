Thousands rally in Washington DC against Trump, Musk, earlier today

Thousands rally in Washington DC against Trump, Musk

The so-called "Hands Off!" protest is taking place across the US against the policies of the current administration.

'Nobody WINS from a trade war' — UK PM reacts to Trump tariffs

Pledges to ‘shelter’ British businesses from US tariff impact

'The world as we knew it has gone' — Starmer declares shift in global order

❗️ Ottawa’s Parliament Hill under lockdown

‘Seek shelter’

‘Close and lock all doors and hide’

❗️ At least a dozen police cars surrounding East Block of Ottawa’s Parliament Hill

Armed cops patrolling the area

Canadian parliament on lockdown