Is Being White Automatically Equal To Racism? The Matt Walsh Film am I RACIST Review!

Episode 15 We explore the movie by Matt Walsh that delves into the world of the liberals who scam and take advantage of peoples fears. We also look at the bad choices people make while deciding tattoos:) Join us and don't forget to subscribe, comment, like, and share!
00:00 Introduction
00:45 Movie review title
01:28 White Fragility Book
03:24 First Clip of Movie review
06:05 The racist dinner
10:04 Group time
13:53 Robin Deangelo time
15:44 Plagerized content
17:12 Bad tattoo decisions