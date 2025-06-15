BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Israel is at War!! Does God Support it? --Here's what the Bible says--Jim Staley
Brachaim's
Brachaim's
152 followers
62 views • 3 months ago

--Here's what the Bible says--

Does God still stand with Israel—and should Christians? Is the modern nation of Israel a divine fulfillment of prophecy or just a geopolitical invention? With war erupting in the Middle East and anti-Semitism spreading like wildfire, the world is once again being forced to choose a side. As hostility toward the Jewish people rises to levels not seen since World War II, many believers are confused. Why would God support a nation that, in large part, has not accepted Yeshua (Jesus) as Messiah? This broadcast cuts through the deception, exposing the lies that even many Christians have unknowingly embraced. We’ll dive deep into what the Bible really says about Israel, the Jewish people, and how it all ties directly to end-times prophecy unfolding before our eyes. 👉 Prepare to be challenged. Prepare to see clearly. The truth about Israel, the Church, and the Last Days is too important to ignore.

Jim Staley

Keywords
israelwarwhat spriptures say
