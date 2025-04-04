BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
⚡ FLOOD OF CATASTROPHIC EVENTS, HOW CLOSE ARE WE TO THE END? ⚡
End the global reset
End the global reset
160 views • 5 months ago

are we at the end?


My answer would be yes. too many things are all happening at the same time. to the point that I don't think we can ignore it any longer. I thought I would bring up a few points and leave a video at the bottom in this description box which I think is worth watching for 18 minutes. very strange things are happening around the world and it's telling me that the tribulation hour is either started or is getting ready to happen. We will have to see.


You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]



IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL WE WOULD APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL



VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12



OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS


[email protected]


THIS IS THE VIDEO ABOUT NOT ONLY THE MANYAMAR IN CHINA EARTHQUAKES BUT ALSO THE SIGNS IN THE SKY THAT IS ON VIDEO I THOUGHT YOU MIGHT FIND THIS EXTREMELY INTERESTING , and the most fascinating thing is the red sun


   https://youtu.be/jN_qEye3mqg?si=XNUL1Wu82AZz_2gX

ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
