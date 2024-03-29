THE HIGHWIRE CELEBRATES WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For Women’s History Month, we honor the women of America’s past and present who, through courage and intelligence, became leaders of their time standing up for the health and liberty of the American People.
#WomensHistoryMonth #BernadineHealy #BerniceEddy #MaryTalleyBowden
Air Date: Mar 28, 2024