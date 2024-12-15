"THOUGHT VACCINATION" *** ON THE ALEX JONES SHOW. (you HAVE to see this!)

THIS VIDEO IS FOR ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY. ANYONE LISTENING TO ANYTHING I SAY NEEDS THEIR HEAD CHECKED .. WELL, LOL .. DONT YA? CHEERS GUYS. TRUTH IS ON THE HOUSE...

Yep. Same concept as the XXXINE and it WORKS LIKE A CHARM.... Give you a little bit of poison info... Let that simmer for a while and that way when you're presented w it in real life... Guess what... YOU DONT REACT. Alex Jones has been feeding you small portions of toxic info and vaccinating your mind against invound realities you'd normally go ballistic over. Only it's not protecting you .. it protects the Agenda folk.. from your natural reactions. For 30 YEARS THIS PIECE OF SHIT has been acting like your buddy... Pretending to get his info from dark corners and it's all horse shit. He's being debriefed. He's a deep state actor of the HIGHEST calibur and rts switched out from time to time... Like just appened during the "Onion Fiasco". That's a different Alex. There's a behavior change. Sorry... can't CGI that. Much more open about talking himself up and just flat out telling you to send him money and flat out working g people up and telling me what to think outright. This dude is on one... But either way... ALEX JONES IS THE VACCINE AGAINST YOUR ORGANIC REACTION, to the bullshit you're seeing. Tell me he's not .. THIS IS WHY NO ONE IS REACTING NATURALLY! YOUV BEEN VACCINATED MENTALLY. BY ALEX JONES AND THE LIKE

This character has made so much money off his believers, it's insane

