A spike in vaccine injuries, still FDA approves Fumist proven deadly in 2016

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)





Clay Clark: You posted here about this vaccine horror. As a woman 23 claims she was left temporarily blind with agonizing bruises all of her body after a reaction to a super dose. I just want to get your thoughts on this story.

Judy Mikovits, PhD: Well, that situation was a young woman who was injured by the covid shots and the flu shots, and remember, they're the same thing. Every shot after 2009 was a covid shot, and your first covid shot was called the hepatitis B vaccine, injected into every kid. So she's already loaded up by what age she is, so she has a reaction. She has to go to the hospital under the C.A.I.R. the criminal organization of Kamala and company, NewScum... You have C.A.I.R as the California so called immunization registry. Oh, you mean you're doing electronic vaccine card mandates when not one of those is an immunization. Wait a minute. You just injected her. They gave her three shots, including DTaP, which causes exactly what she's doing there, we opined on a case just like this in vaccine court that should have also been in our newsletter, where all of a sudden the FDA said, Oh, it's okay to do Flumist. Oh, no, no, no, no, when you inject and you spray something up your nose. Remember a little PCR test that went into the meninges of your brain. That's your one-two punch, and that causes what that is. They injected that young woman right here in Orange County, California against all regulations that hospital is liable for malpractice and premeditated murder, should she die. So I hope that any hospital personnel that played a role in that and denied that woman access to health care after they poisoned her, I hope they pay the price, and I hope they hear my wrath when I posted that, because we had to fight that all night long and pray to keep that child alive, and we couldn't get the nutrition and the healing strategies as every day, the FDA is coming out with more and more poisons that actually are deadly, and we proved it in vaccine court.





09/25/2024: Thrivetime Show: https://rumble.com/v5gcdfh-dr.-judy-mikovits-are-more-people-waking-up-the-truth-about-covid.html





ONE OF 7 CASES WON AGAINST DEADLY FLUMIST IN 2016: https://therealdrjudy.com/important-media#57b9e66c-6bc9-44ca-838f-d4ab68ddfe26