The LGBT police are here: Christian persecution mounts
Rick Langley
63 views • 06/03/2023

Artur Pawlowski’s son Nathaniel Pawlowski and fellow Christian pro-family activist Deklan Friesen are on the frontlines of the culture war in the West’s most dictatorial nation on earth: Justin Trudeau’s Canada. Canadian police in Calgary are doing the bidding of the LGBT agenda, bowing to LGBT pressure by protecting and glorifying sexual deviancy. Nathaniel Pawlowski and his team of freedom fighters have had enough and are pushing back with a brave Christian witness to God’s plan for marriage, chastity, and the Culture of Life. As Canada censors religious liberty and silences freedom of speech — replacing Western values with the new LGBT empire — a new generation of pro-family activists like Nathaniel Pawlowski are rising up to save the West, before it’s too late.

To voice your support for Nathaniel Pawlowski and his Christian witness, please visit: https://lifepetitions.com/petition/nathaniel-pawlowski

No relationship between same-sex couples is accepted by Heaven

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/no-relationship-between-same-sex-couples-is-accepted-by-heaven/




