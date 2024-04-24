© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The War Against You
Apr 24, 2024
Flamethrowing Robot Dog That Can Shoot Fire up to 30ft Goes on Sale in US.
-
REMOTE AUTONOMOUS MURDER BOTS ARE THE DREAM OF THE DEEP STATE PSYCHOPATHS
-
No Army Needed, Nor Soldiers that will Refuse to Slaughter Innocent Civilians.
-
These Are Weapons Of War
-
But They Are Not Designed For Use Against a Military Force
-
They Are Designed For Attack in Urban/ Suburb Deployment on Civilians.
-
IT IS JUST A MATTER OF TIME BEFORE THEY ARE TURNED AGAINST US
-
Flamethrowing robot dog that can shoot fire up to 30ft goes on sale in US.
-
FAIR USE FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES
-
Mirrored From:
https://t.me/No_BS_NewS/157751
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/channel/FUaYu9TpYLWq/