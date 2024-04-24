BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Flamethrowing Robot Dog That Can Shoot Fire up to 30ft Goes on Sale in US
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
128 views • 12 months ago

The War Against You


Apr 24, 2024


Flamethrowing Robot Dog That Can Shoot Fire up to 30ft Goes on Sale in US.

-

REMOTE AUTONOMOUS MURDER BOTS ARE THE DREAM OF THE DEEP STATE PSYCHOPATHS

-

No Army Needed, Nor Soldiers that will Refuse to Slaughter Innocent Civilians.

-

These Are Weapons Of War

-

But They Are Not Designed For Use Against a Military Force

-

They Are Designed For Attack in Urban/ Suburb Deployment on Civilians.

-

IT IS JUST A MATTER OF TIME BEFORE THEY ARE TURNED AGAINST US

-

Flamethrowing robot dog that can shoot fire up to 30ft goes on sale in US.

-

FAIR USE FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES

-

Mirrored From:

https://t.me/No_BS_NewS/157751


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/channel/FUaYu9TpYLWq/

Keywords
united statesfireshootrobot dogon salethe war against youflamethrowing
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy