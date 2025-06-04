How about that place "Between THE ROCK and a Hard Place" and "Letters From The Front"

Casual educational conversation about being "between The Rock (Christ) and a hard place” in military and civilian experiences like we have written in our book “Letters From The Front” ... sharing the power of God we find Between The Lines of Revelation 12:7-11 in The Bible, specifically parts we must rightly divide in verse 11 for overcoming the devil and affecting the lives of friends, family, coworkers, and even strangers, being an impact on all who have yet to be grafted in-to The Family of God in Christ Jesus.

6 min., 13 sec.

* Revelation 12:7-11 (KJV): “And there was war in heaven: Michael and his angels fought against … that old serpent, called The Devil, and Satan, which deceives the whole world: … And they overcame him by the Blood of The Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death.”

There was a time that all Keith wanted in the world was to lay down roots in a home church where he could bring friends in to become family in The Gospel of Jesus Christ by The Gospel that Jesus Christ preached. Now, that is exactly what exists. In watching this dream of Family unfold another, even more ambitious, dream was formed in Keith's (now Keith & Brenda’s) full TTM Family’s heart – to share with others this Life journey, being sold out to Jesus Christ, telling our testimonies with the lessons we've learned along the way.

Pull up a seat, grab a coffee or cocoa, and enjoy some time with us. We hope you join us in building the Family of God in Christ Jesus, and together we will reach more souls and fan the flame in more Hearts and Lives as we "press Toward The Mark for the Prize of the High Calling of God in Christ Jesus (Philippians 3:13-14)"!

#KeithAndBrendaLeeShealy #faithandhope #PressinIn #TowardTheMark #BetweenTheLinesTTMsongs

*********************

WHERE TO FIND US (Be sure to check for any TTM resource specials mentioned in posted notes.)

Our Website: https://towardthemark.com

Sign up for our newsletter: [email protected]

Order Keith's first audio book, "Letters From The Front": [email protected]/lftfbook

Order Keith's second book, "Overcoming Intimidation": [email protected]/overcome...

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/KeithAndBrenda

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/keithandbrendalee

Youtube: @TOWARDTHEMARKINC.-ji5qh or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9Px-yYk6M7sxvla3x0dxSg/videos

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KeithShealysTowardTheMark/

Email Us: [email protected]

To drop us a line: Toward The Mark, PO Box 1152, Yorktown, VA 23692-1152

To support us through PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=Z8REL84ZKMT8Y

The music in this video may be part of Toward The Mark’s inventory of resources that are available by request for a financial gift amount of your choice… mp3 or CD compilation of music projects 🎶 “Between The Lines” and “Toward The Mark” CD projects are now in stock.

**********************

#KeithShealysTowardTheMark #ForThePrize