In recent days, numerous drone attacks targeted various regions of Russia and Belarus. The Kiev regime and its accomplices are undoubtedly behind the massive attempts to strike at the Union state. However, so far none of the attacks has resulted in any significant damage.

On February 26, there were reports of a drone strike at the Machulishchi military airfield located near Minsk. Belarusian oppositional resources, sponsored by Poland, claimed that the Russian A-50 AWACS aircraft was hit. However, satellite imagery did not confirm any damage to the aircraft. The incident at the airfield also was not officially confirmed by Belarusian authorities.

On February 27 and 28, Ukrainian forces launched several drone strikes on the territory of Russia.

One of the UAVs crashed in the Surazhsky district in the Bryansk region, without reaching its target.

Four Ukrainian UAVs, packed with British-made PE8 I23A1 explosives, were intercepted by Russian electronic warfare over the city of Belgorod. The drone fell into the streets, damaging parked cars and a shopping center.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that two enemy drones were intercepted in the southern regions. The UAVs were suppressed by electronic warfare units, lost control and deviated from the trajectory.

One of the targets of the attacks was an oil depot in the city of Tuapse, where one of the outbuildings was damaged. According to unconfirmed reports, the facility could have been attacked by an Israeli-made tactical Aerostar UAV packed with explosives.

The second UAV was the Soviet-made Tu-141 Strizh, which crashed near the village of Novy in Adygea, damaging a local farm.

For the first time, a Ukrainian UAV reached the Moscow region. The Ukrainian-made UJ-22 Airborne crashed near a gas station in the Kolomenskoye district. Probably, the device was going at a low altitude in an attempt to bypass Russian air defenses and caught on branches, or lost its way.

The airspace was temporarily closed in the Leningrad region. According to unconfirmed reports, a NATO UAV simulator was spotted in the air. Later, the Russian Defense Ministry explained the incident as a readiness check and training.

Later, local sources reported a fire near the Yeysk airport in the Krasnodar region. However, reports of another UAV attack were refuted. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia reported that exercises were being held on the training ground.

During the attacks on the Russian territory, several aircraft of the US Air Force and its NATO allies operated simultaneously over the Black Sea. On February 28, an American RQ-4B drone, British RC-135 accompanied by two Typhoon tactical aircraft, a French E-3F and an Italian G-550 AWACS aircraft were spotted in the area.

This is more evidence that the Ukrainian military is not only using NATO weapons to strike Russia but these operations are also closely coordinated by Kiev’s western patrons.

