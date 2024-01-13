Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
GRIEVANCE #59, STATEMENT OF FACTS, JUNE 8, 2021 totalitarian
channel image
Gorgo53
0 Subscribers
14 views
Published a month ago

Grievance reading in front of the government office in San Bernardino County

on June 8,2021. Grievance reading #59, 

one of 190 grievance reading against the totalitarian government of the State of California.

Keywords
californiatotalitarian governmentgrievance

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket