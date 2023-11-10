Strangefire super preacher Rod Parsley - Fallen angels taking over masses of churches & gatherings. Many True Christians fall for it fail in Bible victory. False prophets flood internet/conferences

this is a mirrored video

Shocking Excerpts about a Brutal War of much suffering in a fight coming against the fallen angels and all of hell's forces. It is only through YAHUSHUA we can overcome it. Millions of us will be Holy Martyrs, some those the most Holy, to be Raptured, our Faith will be tested to extreme levels. Preparation is needed now!

Excerpts from YAH'S Amightywind PROPHECY 92 "Be of Good Cheer for I, YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH, Am the Only Good Shepherd and I Beat the Wolves Away!"

Written/Spoken under the anointing of the RUACH ha KODESH

through Apostle Elisheva Elilyahu

Received October 27, 2007

Released November 17, 2007

Updated August 16, 2014

"I have warned through Elisabeth Elijah (Elisheva Eliyahu) that a false rapture is being planned even now, where people will be taken away, or vaporized by governmental weapons in disguise. Satan’s elite forces will come in the form of UFO’s and USO’s (Unidentified Sea Objects) and remove people in a way you think is only science fiction. Remember, much science fiction is a warning of satan’s plans.



All of the above will come to pass and at separate time intervals in history, and all over the world, not just America. I gave this Prophet writing a warning in a dream about portals of hell opening up and a UFO invasion happening, TAKE IT SERIOUSLY. Only those crying out in the Name of YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH will be spared at that time. Seek ME while you can yet find ME!"

In YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH'S name, love and shalom, Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu

