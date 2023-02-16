BREAKING: 3 CHEMICAL SPILLS! - Mass EXTERMINATION In Progress! - False Flags To Bring In Reset!

BUY GOLD AND SILVER HERE: https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/ GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE: https://heavensharvest.com/ USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the 3 false flag chemical spills, in Ohio, Arizona and Texas within less than a week. While many are talking about the horrible conditions in Palestine, Ohio following a train derailment and controlled explosion as fish float dead in nearby rivers, just yesterday, a truck crashed outside of Tuscon spilling hazardous chemicals forcing nearby evacuation. On top of this, today ANOTHER truck got hit by a train near Houston causing yet ANOTHER massive chemical spill. If we are going to sit here and believe that these things would all just happen at the same time and are not in any way connected, we're missing the plot. Following the World Economic Forum, we always see major news events happening that all seem to lead to the same "solution." A technocratic solution that just happens to have already been developed and ready to put in place. In this case? The government doesn't care about pollution. They're the world's biggest polluter. They care about ridding the world of carbon. Humans are carbon-based lifeforms. These latest series of events are the perfect conduit to force the public into a Great Reset scenario with 15 Minute Cities and carbon credits. Just watch the state come to the rescue and enslave humanity into a technocratic cashless society. All roads lead to Rome. Every single news story lately has had a common thread. It can be used as an excuse for technocratic enslavement. Let's not lose sight of where they're heading. You don't need to be Nostradamus to understand this.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





World Alternative Media

