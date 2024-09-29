BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This Saint News 9/29/2024
DFlirt
DFlirt
26 followers
Follow
40 views • 7 months ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


I really don't wanna but since she put herself out there for prez, we're gonna talk about Kamala--what is really going on? Next up, I need you to hear some explosive testimonies from the American Health and Nutrition Roundtable. I can't lie, the Headlines are lit this week and we'll follow them up with some X Files. I got a few more Top Stories for you after that and as usual fam, we'll end up with the fun stuff.


#dflirt #daddyflirt #thissaintnews


Support for Israel

https://x.com/TheOfficial1984/status/1837899590676201856


Where's the Money?

https://x.com/FreeMattKim/status/1836862742461878579


How Informed Are Americans About Race and Policing

https://www.skeptic.com/research-center/reports/Research-Report-PADS-003.pdf

Keywords
trumpcomedyalex joneselectionrussiavaccineisraelpalestinemusicwarconspiracybidenkamalavoteukraineharris
