Netanyahu said, "Israeli Army is the Most Moral in the World" - Hypocrisy & Lies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Netanyahu said that the Israeli army is the most moral in the world:
- Those who dare to accuse our soldiers of war crimes are in the ranks of hypocrisy and lies that have not even the slightest bit of morality. The IDF is the most morale army in the world.
◾️Watch him repeat the lies with the back ground footage of the war crimes committed by the Israeli army in Palestine.