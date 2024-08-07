10 Signs of War & 11 Signs of Economy 07/08/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today is all about our Economy and Global War. Pastor Stan shares with us how the U.S. is heading for a Deep Recession in the near Future. Our Economy is in far worse shape than most people think, and Global War is rapidly approaching.
00:00 - Bank in UK Refusing Withdrawls
03:26 - 11 Signs of Economy
11:22 - 10 Signs of Global War
22:40 - False Prophets
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/