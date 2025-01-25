BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🎶 Down (311 Cover) by Kaylor Smith & Audio Mynd 🎶 | Rock | Pop Punk | Alternative Rock
Audio Mynd
Audio Mynd
47 followers
7 months ago

Experience the energy of alternative rock, the passion of pop-punk, and the creativity of pop rock as Kaylor Smith & Audio Mynd breathe new life into the iconic 311 hit "Down." This cover merges genres seamlessly, delivering a bold tribute that’s perfect for fans of 90s rock, reggae rock, and modern alternative music. Whether you're into the vibes of Blink-182, Incubus, No Doubt, Red Hot Chili Peppers, or Sublime, this track will strike a chord with your inner rocker.


🎵 Perfect for playlists featuring rock covers, alternative hits, and trending music videos, this song showcases dynamic vocals and expert musicianship. Don’t miss out on this exciting rendition—it’s a must-hear for fans of unique covers and timeless anthems.


🔗 *Follow Us*

🌐 Website: https://audiomynd.com

📘 Facebook: / audiomynd


🎨 *All Visuals by Edgepics*

✨ All artwork and photos featured in this video are original creations by Edgepics! Explore more stunning art and custom imaging services:

🌐 Website: https://edgepics.com

🛍️ Etsy: https://edgepics.etsy.com


Edgepics specializes in custom and personalized art for any occasion, with a wide variety of unique and amazing items available for sale. Check them out!



⚠️ *Disclaimer*

This cover is a tribute to 311. All rights to the original song are retained by the copyright owners.

Writing credit: Nick Hexum and Douglas "SA" Martinez (or other applicable members of 311).

This video is non-commercial and not monetized. It is purely for entertainment and appreciation of the original music.

No copyright infringement is intended.


💬 Let us know what you think in the comments! Don't forget to like, subscribe, and share if you enjoyed this cover. Your support keeps the music alive!


Keywords
breaking newsmusicrockguitarmusic video1990sdancenew musicrock musiclyricsdrumscover songalternative rocktaylor swiftpunk rock311hot girlsparamorebeautiful womenaudio myndai musicaudio mindkaylor smith
