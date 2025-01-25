🎶 Down (311 Cover) by Kaylor Smith & Audio Mynd 🎶 | Rock | Pop Punk | Alternative Rock

Experience the energy of alternative rock, the passion of pop-punk, and the creativity of pop rock as Kaylor Smith & Audio Mynd breathe new life into the iconic 311 hit "Down." This cover merges genres seamlessly, delivering a bold tribute that’s perfect for fans of 90s rock, reggae rock, and modern alternative music. Whether you're into the vibes of Blink-182, Incubus, No Doubt, Red Hot Chili Peppers, or Sublime, this track will strike a chord with your inner rocker.





⚠️ *Disclaimer*

This cover is a tribute to 311. All rights to the original song are retained by the copyright owners.

Writing credit: Nick Hexum and Douglas "SA" Martinez (or other applicable members of 311).

This video is non-commercial and not monetized. It is purely for entertainment and appreciation of the original music.

No copyright infringement is intended.





