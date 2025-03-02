Zelensky Tells Trump: USA Will Be Invaded. JD Vance Promotes Common Good With 100 Catholic Priests

100 Catholic Priests will Gather to ‘Change Our Nation’ at the ‘Catholic Prayer for America’ Event at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Headquarters. Mar-a-Lago, Florida, also known as the Southern White House, holds significant political influence as the personal residence and private club of President Donald Trump, serving as a hub for political power and global influence. Trump uses Mar-a-Lago as his de facto headquarters, hosting key political figures, foreign dignitaries, and influential donors. Mar-a-Lago’s importance extends beyond U.S. politics, as it frequently attracts world leaders, business elites, and global power brokers. Mar-a-Lago also serves as a symbolic stronghold of Trump’s political brand, reinforcing its role as a crucial epicenter for geo-religio-political landscapes.





It comes as no surprise that, given the increasingly close relationship between the Roman Catholic Church and the Trump administration, Mar-a-Lago is the venue chosen to host the “Catholic Prayer for America 2025 Gala at Mar-a-Lago” on March 19, 2025, at Donald Trump’s private estate. Catholics for Catholics, an organization dedicated to promoting Catholic doctrine, public policy, and legislation, is sponsoring this event and published the following:





Bannon: Every day of Trump term will be ‘day of thunder’ Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon said that every day of President Trump’s term will be a “day of thunder.” “His four years, I think every day’s [going to] be day of thunder,” Bannon said. The president “understands how close he came to political oblivion, and I think he also understands that this’ll be remembered as the age of Trump,” Bannon added later.





Utah Lawmakers Just Advanced a Sunday Rest Bill Recently Introduced by a Project 2025 Contributor. Back in January, we published an article about how Ken Ivory, a Republican member of the Utah House of Representatives and a contributor/author for the Project 2025 handbook, introduced a bill, HB-441, into the state legislature that would mandate time off on Sundays for rest and worship.





Zelensky 'kicked out' of White House after Trump showdown as peace talks collapse. President Donald Trump abruptly halted peace talks between Russia and Ukraine and kicked President Volodymyr Zelensky out of the White House after a blistering Oval Office shouting match between the two leaders.





North Dakota Lawmakers Discard Motion For Sunday Blue Laws





Vance leads prayer for Pope Francis at National Catholic Prayer Breakfast





A pastor killed, another one wounded in Russian attack in Mykolaiv





Pastor Dies in Australian Floodwaters. Search and rescue is about to go into its second full day for missing 53-year-old pastor William (Willie) Strickland, whose utility vehicle was swept off the road by raging floodwaters on Saturday night in the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales, Australia. Pastor Strickland was in a convoy of vehicles when he attempted to cross the causeway over a flooded creek. The alarm was raised quickly; however, police found an empty car about 400 metres downstream.





Tampa takes a stand against Trump. Tampa, FL – In response to Trump’s recent election, on November 9 the Tampa community took a stand against Trump and his racist policies. Dozens of community members showed up to raise their voices on such topics as LGBTQ rights, abortion rights, police crimes and more.





Pope retirement questions percolate as Francis marks two weeks in hospital. The Vatican reported Friday that he experienced sudden breathing problems that required “non-invasive mechanical ventilation” but that he remained “alert.”





#Trump

#Vance

#Zelensky

#Ukraine

#Russia





#SDA

#SundayLaw

#Education

#AndrewsUniversity

#AdventistEducation

#EllenWhite

#AndrewsUniversity

#DavidHouse





#BlueLaws

#Project2025

#SundayLaw

#SDA





#SundayLaw

#ClimateSabbath

#TedWilson

#Aventist

#EllenWhite

#SeventhDayAdventist

#DarkDay

#DarkDays





#SDA

#PopeFrancis

#DarkDay

#DavidHouse









Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871





PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House