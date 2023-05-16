Hidden Science About Fats - Animal Fats are the Healthiest

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video exposes the bad information about fats that the government has been giving us. There were almost no heart problems a hundred years ago until 'science' started pushing medicine on us to lower our cholesterol and demonized animal fats. Studies have been skewed and data misrepresented.