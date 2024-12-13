© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lawmakers demand answers about mystery drone sightings over several states
Members of Congress demanded answers about the mysterious drones that have been flying each night over New Jersey and other states. Amid growing speculation about the drones, multiple senators say they want a full briefing from the FBI. NBC News' Ryan Nobles reports.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/new-jersey-drones-mystery-fbi-homeland-security-rcna183758