Podcast #12 - The Spiritual Gangsters and The Anunnaki Systems of Control

On this episode I was a guest on The Spiritual Gangsters Podcast and we spoke about how I overcame injury to become an online fitness coach, religion, the Anunnaki and their systems of control.
