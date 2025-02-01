© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Year Three SW336 - Mark Sargent ✅
176 views • 7 months ago
Published on Jan 5, 2021
It’s 2022 and if you are listening to this then remember two very important things. 1. You are still alive. 2. You are still fighting the good fight. Stay alert, stay focused and stay on the path. Yes the Great Reset Season 3 has just begun, and we all hope that one way or another we will reach the story’s conclusion during the finale.
