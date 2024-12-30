2024 12 30 Off-grid with Marjory year end review

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What a year! and there is a bunch I didn't get to. We are living history at 1,000 miles per hour and it is going to get faster!
An unexamined life is not worth living…
I collected some of the headlines from the year that either made me laugh, cry, or think…
And I’m certain 2025 will be even bigger.
Buckle up!