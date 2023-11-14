Palestinian Children Playing in a Hole caused by an Israeli Bomb - Dropped at UN's UNRWA school in Gaza

Palestinian children are seen playing in a hole caused by an Israeli bomb that was dropped at an UNRWA school in Gaza, where thousands of displaced civilians are taking shelter.

Also, An Israeli air strike hit an UNRWA school in Khan Younis which is the shelter of thousands of displaced Palestinians. A number of injuries were reported in addition to the destruction of solar panels. Also a nearby Mosque was hit by Israeli missiles, casualties have been reported within the worshipers.

This was posted this morning, 11/14/23

UNRWA to suspend Gaza operations in 48h due to Israeli fuel blockade

The United Nations refugee agency for Palestinians, UNRWA, declared that things are out of its hands now and that it will be halting its humanitarian operations across Gaza in the next 48 hours due to the Israeli ban on the entry of fuel.

In a statement on X, UNRWA's Gaza chief Thomas White said that humanitarian work will be suspended as Israelis have not allowed fuel to enter Gaza "since October 7."

"...There's nothing that we can do," he said, adding, "That's the reality of an aid operation that's being strangled of resources to serve people in need."





