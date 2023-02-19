BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Something has NORAD spooked? Narrative Control. Balloon Shootdown Cover?
EnergyMe333
EnergyMe333
273 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
333 views • 02/19/2023

Joseph P. Farrell is at www.GizaDeathStar.com

Join a fascinating Continuity of Government (COG) conversation. "Something has them spooked and they don't want to lose control of the narrative. So this is their way to maintain control of that whole narrative...The shoot down order says they know something." ~ Dr. Joseph P. Farrell

"Joseph P. Farrell Ph.D. has a Ph.D. in patristics from the University of Oxford and is the author of 20+ books. Farrell is incredibly well researched, providing a wealth of historical references. He specializes in connecting history, finance, physics and controversial alternative history - the backstory."

"His remarkable book series includes: McCarthy, Marshall, and the Other International, Babylons Banksters and Nazi International: The Nazis Post War Plan to Control Finance. " ~ www.GizaDeathStar.com

FULL SHOW, Dark Journalist & Dr. Joseph Farrell: COG UFO Threat NRO-2 Op! Feb 2023. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZKKke4OBWB0

"Please join us as Dark Journalist Interviews Oxford Scholar Dr. Joseph Farrell on the new wave of UFO and Balloon Shootdowns and the unusual response of NORAD and the Biden Administration. Dr. Farrell looks deeply at the development of the UFO Threat narrative as a prelude to the enactment of Emergency Powers and the activation of Continuity of Government with NORTHCOM General VanHerck at the helm of the new Regime. " ~ Dark Journalist


Keywords
air forcespace forcenoradballoonscontinuity of governmentjoseph p farrellnorthcomvanherck
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy