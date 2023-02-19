Something has NORAD spooked? Narrative Control. Balloon Shootdown Cover?

Joseph P. Farrell is at www.GizaDeathStar.com

Join a fascinating Continuity of Government (COG) conversation. "Something has them spooked and they don't want to lose control of the narrative. So this is their way to maintain control of that whole narrative...The shoot down order says they know something." ~ Dr. Joseph P. Farrell

"Joseph P. Farrell Ph.D. has a Ph.D. in patristics from the University of Oxford and is the author of 20+ books. Farrell is incredibly well researched, providing a wealth of historical references. He specializes in connecting history, finance, physics and controversial alternative history - the backstory."

"His remarkable book series includes: McCarthy, Marshall, and the Other International, Babylons Banksters and Nazi International: The Nazis Post War Plan to Control Finance. " ~ www.GizaDeathStar.com

FULL SHOW, Dark Journalist & Dr. Joseph Farrell: COG UFO Threat NRO-2 Op! Feb 2023. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZKKke4OBWB0

"Please join us as Dark Journalist Interviews Oxford Scholar Dr. Joseph Farrell on the new wave of UFO and Balloon Shootdowns and the unusual response of NORAD and the Biden Administration. Dr. Farrell looks deeply at the development of the UFO Threat narrative as a prelude to the enactment of Emergency Powers and the activation of Continuity of Government with NORTHCOM General VanHerck at the helm of the new Regime. " ~ Dark Journalist



