BREAKING, First JAB Indictment, Swiss President and Minister of Health are under investigation.





Anna De Buisseret





US Attorney Todd Callender

Progress. The Swiss President and Minister of Health are under investigation, indictment, and prosecution by the Attorney General for Covid Crimes involving lying about the quackccines effectiveness and safety. Also brief news from Thailand who is convening war crime tribunals to nullify Pfizer contracts.





First Nuremberg Type Indictment, Jab Crimes Against Humanity, Swiss President And Minister Of Health



