More and more, the military warehouse of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the village of Shlyakhovo on the right bank of the Dnieper River was severely burned by attacks from the Russian Aerospace Forces. Warehouses on Kherson front line near Nova Kakhovka contact line burned down in repeated explosions, where spares and equipment were stored, as well as storing fuel and lubricants.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY