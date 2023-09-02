BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WEF Signs Order Cancelling US Election: Americans Must Be Ruled by Global Elite for Their Own Good
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
Δίκτυο Ελληνισμού
367 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
197 views • 09/02/2023

WEF Signs Order Cancelling US Election: Americans Must Be Ruled by Global Elite for Their Own Good


There will be no US elections in the future according to Klaus Schwab and his WEF cronies who have ordered the Deep State traitors working at the heart of government to pull the plug on the 2024 election.


The globalists have overstepped the mark repeatedly in recent years and their policies have become so repugnant to normal people that they have given up even pretending to try and win a free and fair election.


What does this mean? While there will be a vote, your vote will not count because, as far as the globalists are concerned, the president will be selected, not elected.

Keywords
vaccinesdeathemvolioparenergiespagosmiopoiisi
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy