BREAKING: FALSE FLAG POWER OUTAGE IN EUROPE! - Spain & Portugal's Grid Collapses! - Get Ready

DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

https://www.livelongerformula.com/wam

Get a natural health practitioner and work with Christian Yordanov! Mention WAM and get a FREE masterclass! You will ALSO get a FREE metabolic function assessment!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/





GET NON-MRNA FREEZE DRIED MEAT HERE:

https://wambeef.com/

Use code WAMBEEF to save 20%!





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to save 5% plus free shipping!





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

Use code JOSH to save money!





Josh Sigurdson reports on the widespread, historic power ourages that have struck Spain and Portugal as well as many places in France and Belgium as the technocrats dry run their grid down scenario.





The EU governments have not ruled out a cyberattack as the reason behind the blackouts but have also noted it may have been due to a "rare atmospheric phenomenon."





The blackouts lead to transportation systems going down, cellphones losing internet, planes becoming grounded and banks closing.





This is exactly what one should expect to be dry run going into the Great Reset. They need the right crisis to bring in their ration based "solutions" which lead to a technocratic hell on earth with food, electricity and internet usage being attached to social or carbon credit scores and the use of surveillance ensuring no one can ever step "out of line."





This has been planned for years and now they're showing their hands.





Will they blame Iran or Russia?





Comically, the events in Spain happened just a week after Spain declared their first ever 100% renewable day.





They're going after farmers. They're going after food. They're going after all self sustainability and they wish to devolve humanity into a total state of dependence.





Tyranny come under the guise of convenience. Do not fall for the manufactured "conveniences."





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





SIGN UP FOR HOMESTEADING COURSES NOW:

https://freedomfarmers.com/link/17150/

Get Prepared & Start The Move Towards Real Independence With Curtis Stone's Courses!





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM

Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





GET ORGANIC CHAGA MUSHROOMS HERE:

https://alaskachaga.com/wam

Use code WAM to save money! See shop for a wide range of products!





GET AMAZING MEAT STICKS HERE:

https://4db671-1e.myshopify.com/discount/WAM?rfsn=8425577.918561&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=8425577.918561

USE CODE WAM TO SAVE MONEY!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/

Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2025