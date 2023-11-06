If The Jews Had Repented At The Preaching Of Stephen In Acts 7-NOW THE END BEGINS-NOV 5 2023

If the Jews repented at the preaching of Stephen in Acts 7, that would mean no Church Age, no apostle Paul, no age of grace, no Christian Church as we know it. Things would have been very different to say the least.

We all know the story, Stephen in Acts 7 preaches a ‘barn burner’ much like Peter did in Acts 2, but those two sermons got completely different results. Peter preached and thousands got saved and were added to the church. Stephen preached and got stoned to death, resulting in the close of the entire Kingdom Age dispensation. This singular event ushered in the Church Age with completely different rules, doctrine and leaders.

“When they heard these things, they were cut to the heart, and they gnashed on him with their teeth. But he, being full of the Holy Ghost, looked up stedfastly into heaven, and saw the glory of God, and Jesus standing on the right hand of God, And said, Behold, I see the heavens opened, and the Son of man standing on the right hand of God.” Acts 7:54-56 (KJB)

On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we travel back to Acts 7 to witness the horrific stoning of Stephen, the close of the Kingdom Age, and the start of the still-up-and-running Church Age of the gospel of the grace of God. But what if the Jews who killed Stephen had repented? What would have happened next? We are left to guess, but by comparing scripture with scripture and rightly dividing what we read, we can get pretty close to what would likely have happened next. The Second Coming! That would mean no Church Age, no apostle Paul, no age of grace, no Christian Church as we know it. Things would have been very different to say the least. Join us as we visit a parallel world where things have worked out completely opposite to what we know today, but all of it is in line with what the prophets said would happen.