SHITE WILL HIT THE FAN TUESDAY!

On Tuesday October 1st 2024 the entire east coast ports go on strike!
On Tuesday the Trucks also park and sit!
On Tuesday all boats will be docked world wide due to threat of war!
On Tuesday the Trains also go on strike Canada wide possibly NA wide!
We are now in a position to find out who was smart and stocked up and who will be a threat to us because they didn't!