BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Chemical Aircraft Dispersions Bundaberg, Queensland, Australia
Openeyes
Openeyes
0 follower
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • 11/15/2023

These are Chem Trails, sorry I muddled my words, I was breathless having breathing problems, these are not Con Trails, exactly as shown on geoengineeringwatch.org with Dane Wigginton the number 1 expert on geoengineering in my opinion. When I first learnt to scuba dive, we learn to dive with cylinders that are filled with regular air. Air that exists roughly of 21% oxygen and 79% nitrogen. That’s the same composition as the air we breathe in our everyday lives. Air technically contains a few more gasses, but so minimal (1%) and irrelevant in this case that we’ll focus only on the oxygen and nitrogen levels. The co2 they say is the same it always has been.

Keywords
geo-engineeringchem trailscrime in actiondestroying eco systems of our worldclimate change is a ruse and lie
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy