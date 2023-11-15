Chemical Aircraft Dispersions Bundaberg, Queensland, Australia

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
These are Chem Trails, sorry I muddled my words, I was breathless having breathing problems, these are not Con Trails, exactly as shown on geoengineeringwatch.org with Dane Wigginton the number 1 expert on geoengineering in my opinion. When I first learnt to scuba dive, we learn to dive with cylinders that are filled with regular air. Air that exists roughly of 21% oxygen and 79% nitrogen. That’s the same composition as the air we breathe in our everyday lives. Air technically contains a few more gasses, but so minimal (1%) and irrelevant in this case that we’ll focus only on the oxygen and nitrogen levels. The co2 they say is the same it always has been.